Glaxo's anti-GM-CSF antibody shows shows positive effect in mid-stage RA study but fails to achieve primary endpoint

Results from a Phase 2 clinical trial, BAROQUE, evaluating GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK -1.2% ) GSK3196165, an anti-granulocyte macrophage colony-stimulating factor monoclonal (anti-GM-CSF) antibody, in patients with moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA) who failed to adequately respond to methotrexate showed a treatment effect. The data were presented at ACR in Chicago.

16% (n=6/37) of patients in the 180 mg dose arm achieved remission as measured by a scale called DAS28(CRP) compared to 3% for placebo, the primary endpoint. The separation, however, was not statistically significant (p=0.134).

The change in DAS28(CRP) from baseline was quickly evident for all doses above 22.5 mg. It was statistically significant at week 12 for the 180 mg dose.

No new safety signals were reported.

GSK in-licensed the candidate (previously MOR103) from MorphoSys in June 2013.

Development is ongoing.