United Natural Foods closes on Supervalu deal

United Natural Foods (UNFI -9% ) discloses that the company closed on the $2.9B acquisition of Supervalu (SVU).

"We will take the best from both businesses to create North America's premier food wholesaler with significant scale, reach and choices for our customers," says United Natural Foods CEO Steve Spinner.

UNFI projects run-rate cost synergies associated with this transaction of more than $175M by year three and more than $185M by year four. The company says it's committed to improving profitability into the future by leveraging scalable systems to streamline processes and by reducing future capital expenditures.

An update on integration efforts is planned for the company's investor day event on January 16.

Source: Press Release