BeiGene down 5% on PARP inhibitor data

BeiGene (BGNE -4.5% ) is down on below-average volume on the heels of its announcement of preliminary data from a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating PARP inhibitor pamiparib, combined with low-dose chemo agent temozolomide, in patients with locally advanced/metastatic solid tumors. The results were presented at ESMO in Munich.

40 patients were enrolled as of late August with a median of four prior lines of therapy. Median duration of treatment was 1.6 months. At data cutoff, 18 remained on treatment.

23 patients with solid tumors other than prostate cancer were evaluable. The confirmed response rate was 9% (n=2/23). The disease control rate (DCR) (responders + stable disease) was 52% (n=12/23).

In seven prostate cancer patients, the confirmed response rate was 14% (n=1/7) with a DCR of 29% (n=2/7).

Development is ongoing.

