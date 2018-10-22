Intel denies report of 10nm cancelation

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) says its 10nm chips are still on track for a 2019 launch, despite a SemiAccurate report the company killed off work on the processors.

SemiAccurate cites internal sources and says the 10nm chips aren’t financially viable.

Intel’s tweet: “Media reports published today that Intel is ending work on the 10nm process are untrue. We are making good progress on 10nm. Yields are improving consistent with the timeline we shared during our last earnings report. “

Intel shares are up 1.9% to $44.82.

Previously: Nomura says Buy to Intel (update) (Oct. 22)