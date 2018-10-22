Goldman to start digital wealth product for the little guy: CNBC

Goldman Sachs (GS -1.3% ) for decades required that clients have at least $10M to manage their money. Now the firm is creating a digital wealth product under its Marcus brand for clients beyond its traditional base of wealthy families, hedge funds, and governments, CNBC reports.

Ahead of the new product, Goldman is moving its Marcus brand into its investment management division, which will be renamed consumer and investment management. Until now, Marcus was part of Goldman's investing and lending division.

Although the bank hasn't announced what the product will be, people with knowledge of the plans says that one option is a robo-advisor. The company could offer mutual funds and ETFs created in-house through its digital channel, CNBC says.

Marcus, Goldman's consumer digital banking brand, currently offers high-interest savings accounts and personal loans.

