Exelixis down 3% on Cabometyx data

Results from the dose escalation portion of a Phase 1b clinical trial, COSMIC-021, evaluating Exelixis' (EXEL -3.4% ) CABOMETYX (cabozantinib), combined with Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY +0.1% ) TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab), in treatment-naive patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) showed encouraging action. The data were presented at ESMO in Munich.

12 patients were treated, 10 with clear cell RCC and two with non-clear cell RCC. The response rate in clear cell RCC was 80% (n=8/10), but 0% in non-clear RCC. The disease control rate (responders + stable disease) was 100% (n=12/12) for the group.

The Grade 3 (serious) adverse event rate was 83% in the 40 mg cabozantinib cohort, the most frequent being hypertension (50%).

