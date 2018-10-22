Piper's fall survey: Instagram beats Snap in teen use

Piper Jaffray says Instagram (FB +0.6% ) comes out ahead of Snapchat (SNAP -0.1% ) in popularity with teenagers.

The firm’s fall 2019 survey found 85% of teens use Instagram at least once a month while 84% use former market leader Snapchat. Instagram gained 3 percentage points since the spring survey while Snapchat gained 1 point.

Twitter came in third with 47%, down from 53% in the Spring. Facebook also fell between the surveys, from 53% to 47%.

When teens were asked to name their favorite social platform, Snapchat stays in the lead with 46% (-1 point from spring) followed by Instagram at 32% (+6), Twitter at 6% (-3), and Facebook at 5% (-3).

Other survey leaders: Amazon (AMZN +1.2% ) as the favorite website, Netflix (NFLX -1.1% ) as the top streaming service with teens spending 38% of each day watching, and Nike (NKE +1.1% ) as the top retail store.

The survey included 8,600 teens across the United States with an average age of 16.