Corvus up 1% on encouraging biomarker data

Thinly traded micro cap Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS +1.4% ) is up on below-average volume on the heels of its announcement of new data on a biomarker associated with patient response to CPI-444, an adenosine A2A receptor antagonist. The results were presented as ESMO in Munich.

The company calls the biomarker "adenosine gene signature" and says the data show that CPI-444 in immune cells blocks this gene expression which confirms its mechanism of action.

The company adds that CPI-444 will be an effective add-on therapy to PD-1/L1 inhibitors since tumors with an adenosine-rich environment are resistant to them.

