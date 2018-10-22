Harley-Davidson earnings preview

Harley-Davidson (HOG -1.7% ) is scheduled to reports earning tomorrow before the opening bell.

The company expects to disclose motorcycle product revenue of $1.08B and EPS of $0.53.

Gross margin is seen coming in at 29.2% of sales for the quarter.

Harley's full-year shipment guidance will be crucial in determining which direction shares go tomorrow. The company guided for FY18 shipments of 231K to 236K motorcycles. The ability of management to offset the higher steel and aluminum costs due to tariffs will also be closely watched.

Shares of HOG are down 23.5% YTD.