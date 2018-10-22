Oculus co-founder exits Facebook amid exec tensions

Oculus co-founder Brendan Iribe announces he’s leaving Facebook (FB +0.8% ) following last week’s cancelation of the next-gen Rift 2 tethered VR headset. Iribe led the development of the Rift 2.

Sources tell TechCrunch that Iribe and Facebook’s exec team had “fundamentally different views on the future of Oculus that grew deeper over time” and Iribe wasn’t interested in a “race to the bottom” of performance.

Facebook says that a PC VR is part of the future product roadmap and much of what Iribe’s team worked on will appear later on.

Facebook acquired Oculus in 2014 for $2B.

Instagram’s co-founders recently left Facebook on reported tensions with execs.

