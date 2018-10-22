Atlantic Coast Pipeline construction gets OK from final state

Virginia's Department of Environmental Quality issues key permits for the $6.5B Atlantic Coast Pipeline, clearing the way for construction to begin in that state, within final approval expected soon from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The approvals would mean construction of the pipeline essentially would be allowed all along the route, except for 21 miles in Virginia where the project runs through the George Washington and Monongahela national forests; the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals ordered a stay of construction in those areas as it considers a challenge from environmental groups on special-use permits issued by the U.S. Forest Service.