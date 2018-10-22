AWS CEO also wants Bloomberg to retract spy chip story

Amazon (AMZN +1.1% ) Web Services CEO Andy Jassy tweets in support of Apple CEO Tim Cook saying Bloomberg Businessweek should retract its report about malicious Chinese chips in Super Micro parts headed for U.S. tech and telecom giants.

Jassy’s tweet: “Tim Cook is right. Bloomberg story is wrong about Amazon, too. They offered no proof, story kept changing, and showed no interest in our answers unless we could validate their theories. Reporters got played or took liberties. Bloomberg should retract.”

Amazon, Apple, Super Micro, U.S. telecoms, and China have denied (often repeatedly) the report’s claims.

Bloomberg stands by the story.

