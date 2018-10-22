SCANA -8% on report judge likely to overturn base load review

SCANA (SCG -8.5% ) plunges following a Post and Courier report that a South Carolina judge is expected to rule that the 2007 Base Load Review Act, which allows the company's South Carolina Electric & Gas utility to charge customers for a pair of unfinished nuclear reactors, is unconstitutional.

The decision would clear the way for SCE&G’s ~720K ratepayers to stop paying for the nuclear project, which was called off last year after massive budget overruns and mounting delays, and could open the door for lawyers to argue that SCE&G should refund ratepayers for the $2B-plus they already have put into the project.