Portuguese app store wins local court battle against Google

Portuguese app store Aptoide wins a local court battle against Google (GOOG +0.6% )(GOOGL +0.6% ) that orders the tech giant to stop removing the Aptoide app from users’ phones without permission.

Aptoide has over 250M users and 6B downloads.

The startup says the court decision is applicable in 82 countries including the UK and India.

Earlier this year, Google received a $5B fine from the European Commission for using its Android mobile OS to block rivals. Google revamped its app bundling and licensing strategies in response.

