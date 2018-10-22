Winners and losers from Piper's teen survey

Overall teenager spending is up 1% this fall compared to a year ago in the Piper Jaffray annual survey of the younger demographic. The pace perhaps could be considered a surprise as it falls below recent retail sector sales growth marks.

Video games (GME, TTWO, ATVI, EA) as a percentage of the mall wallet hit a new peak, while female accessories spending hit a new low.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) easily topped Vans (NYSE:VFC) and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) as the top footwear brand named by teens. Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) also showed improvement.

Nike was also ranked highest for clothing, ahead of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY). The strong performance by Nike indicates the company's marketing efforts are working. Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) also scored high.

In the beauty category, Sephora (OTCPK:LVMUY, OTCPK:LVMHF) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) tied at the top, while Walmart (NYSE:WMT) edged out Target (NYSE:TGT) for third. Estee Lauder's (NYSE:EL) MAC brand was a notable decliner.

As far as handbags go, Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) was the easy winner over Kate Spade (NYSE:TPR) and Coach (TPR).

By category, food was the overall top priority of teens. Chick-fil-A and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) dominated both the upper-income and average-income categories.

The so-called Generation Z group contributes $830B to U.S. retail sales annually, according to the Piper Jaffrey retail team.

ETFs: XLY, XRT, VCR, RTH, RETL, FDIS, FXD, EMTY, RCD, PMR, PEZ, FTXD, JHMC