Protagonist's PTG-100 shows clinical remission rates at high as 15.8% in UC study; investors unmoved, shares down 7%

Thinly traded micro cap Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX -6.9% ) is down on below-average volume following its announcement of results from the Phase 2 PROPEL study evaluating PTG-100 in patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis (UC). The data were presented at UEGW conference in Vienna.

The clinical remission rates for the 150 mg, 300 mg and 900 mg doses were 9.1%, 9.5% and 15.8%, respectively. On a histology basis, the remission rates were 15.%, 22% and 44%, respectively.

The company says a human error in initial endoscopy reads by the original vendor that led to an unusually high placebo effect (23.5%) was the cause of the study failure reported in March.

PTG-100 is an oral alpha4beta7 integrin antagonist. Alpha4beta7 binds to a protein called MAdCAM-1 that resides in the GI vasculature that acts as a homing receptor for white blood cells called lymphocytes. Blocking the receptors lowers the levels of lymphocytes which lessens inflammation.

Previously: Protagonist bails on mid-stage of PTG-100 in UC (March 26)