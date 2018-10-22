Brazil pension fund Previ says it will not sell Vale shares before year-end

Vale (VALE +3.1% ) is higher after top Brazil pension fund Previ, one of the miner’s largest shareholders, says it will not sell part of its stake before the end of the year.

Previ, which manages pensions for employees of Banco do Brasil, prompted speculation when it changed the way it accounts for the stake in its financial statements, marking Vale shares monthly at an average market value of the previous 90 days after previously revising the share price only once a year.

Previ CEO Jose Mauricio Coelho does say the fund intendes to reduce its stake in Vale over the medium term.