Wells Fargo to pay $65M penalty to NY on false statements to investors

Wells Fargo (WFC -2.2% ) agrees to pay a $65M penalty after the New York Attorney General's investigation into the bank's alleged fraudulent statements to investors.

The settlement costs have been previously accrued, according to the company.

The bank failed to disclose to investors that success of of its "cross-sell" business model was built on misconduct such as opening millions of fake deposit and credit-card accounts, says New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood.

Wells Fargo did not admit liability. "We believe that putting this matter behind us is in the best interest of all of our stakeholders, including customers," the company said in a statement.

The Attorney General’s office is also continuing its investigation of Wells for allegedly opening unauthorized accounts and enrolling consumers in services without their knowledge or consent. Today’s settlement has no impact on that ongoing investigation and other pending investigations of Wells Fargo.

