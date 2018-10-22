Barrick’s recent run-up makes profit-taking opportunity, Macquarie says

Barrick Gold (ABX -0.2% ) is downgraded to Neutral from Outperform following the stock's outperformance sparked by the merger announcement with Randgold Resources, Macquarie analyst Michael Siperco says.

Siperco says even with the deal, ABX lacks near-term catalysts to support the stock, noting the company’s guidance for 2019-22 calls for production to fall from 2018 levels and newer projects that can add production are still years away from full capacity.

A major perceived benefit from the deal is that ABX will get respected Randgold CEO Mark Bristow, but while new management could bring improvements to ABX’s operations, Siperco says it is still difficult to “identify changes that would materially impact our near-term forecasts,” and ABX’s stock already is trading as if better performance is a foregone conclusion.

Siperco also figures if shareholders reject the merger, ABX shares could slide 20%; while only a simple majority of ABX shareholders are required to approve the deal, Randgold requires 75% voting in favor.