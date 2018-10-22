Barington wants action at Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin' Brands (BLMN +1.8%) is higher amid some boardroom drama.
Stakeholder Barington Capital sent a letter to independent directors digging into the underperformance of the company under the leadership of CEO Elizabeth Smith. Barrington is pushing for a sale or spinoff of some of the restaurant chains (other than Outback Steakhouse) held by the company .
Lead Independent Director Jim Craigie responded back that the board supports the current management team in place at Bloomin'.
Bloomin' Brands is due to deliver Q3 earnings next week.
