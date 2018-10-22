Tesaro's Zejula shows 30% response rate in late-line ovarian cancer; shares under pressure on Lynparza data, down 11%

Updated data from a Phase 1 clinical trial, GARNET, evaluating TESARO's (TSRO -10.7% ) PD-1 inhibitor TSR-042 in patients with recurrent/advanced microsatellite instability high (MSI-H) (tumors are mutating at a high rate) endometrial cancer showed a treatment effect. The results were presented at ESMO in Munich.

35 patients were treated. In 25 evaluable patients, the response rate was 52% (n=13/25), including one complete responder. The disease control rate (DCR) (responders + stable cancer) was 64% (n=16/25).

The results will support a U.S. marketing application to be filed in 2019.

Separately, additional data from the Phase 2 QUADRA study evaluating Zejula (niraparib) in late-line ovarian cancer patients regardless of biomarker status showed a response rate of 30% and a DCR of 56% at week 16 and 38% at week 24.

TESARO and Clovis Oncology (CLVS -18.2% ) are apparently being pressured late-stage by data on AstraZeneca's (AZN +0.9% ) PARP inhibitor Lynparza (olaparib) in ovarian cancer.

