ARM CEO drops out of Saudi conference

The CEO of SoftBank-owned (OTCPK:SFTBF, OTCPK:SFTBY) ARM pulls out of the Saudi Arabia investment conference this week, according to Reuters sources.

Several high profile execs have pulled out amid mounting pressure over the disappearance and alleged killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Earlier today, SoftBank COO Marcelo Claure backed out of attending.

SoftBank’s Vision Fund acquired a 25% stake in ARM from SoftBank last year. Nearly half of the fund’s $93B came from Saudi Arabia.

