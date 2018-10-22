ICE launches Permian WTI crude futures deliverable in Houston

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE -0.4% ) launches physically delivered Permian WTI crude oil futures, deliverable in Houston, TX.

New Permian WTI futures contract is designed to serve hedging and trading opportunities.

Contract is designed to provide price discovery, settlement, and delivery at Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP +0.1% ) terminal in East Houston.

Today ICE plans to list 36 months of flat price Permian WTI (Contract code: HOU) contracts and a full matrix of calendar spreads as well as inter-commodity spreads for HOU/Brent and HOU/WTI.

