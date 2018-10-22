Ameresco receives contract from Defense Logistics Agency Energy for project at Joint Base San Antonio

Ameresco (AMRC +2% ) has been awarded a contract by the Defense Logistics Agency Energy to implement a $133.5M energy resilient infrastructure project at Joint Base San Antonio in Texas.

Ameresco will provide energy efficiency and reliability upgrades to 900 buildings across five military installations.

The Defense Logistics Agency Energy awarded the contract to Ameresco under a self-funding Energy Savings Performance Contract. The $133.5M task order leverages $2.7M of Facilities Sustainment Restoration and Modernization funds as a direct investment in the project.