SCANA -11%; says judge order finds state's base load review unconstitutional

Trading resumes in SCANA (SCG -11% ) after a halt, as the company issues a statement confirming that the circuit court judge in the customer class action in South Carolina has said the Base Load Review Act violates the state's constitution.

The company says the judge last week "provided instructions to counsel for the plaintiffs and the state that... directed the attorneys to include language in the proposed orders stating, among other things, that the Base Load Review Act violates the procedural due process provisions of the South Carolina Constitution."

SCG says it will provide the judge with comments to the proposed orders by Oct. 29, and the judge has "indicated to the attorneys for the parties that no final decision has been reached at this time, and the aforementioned issues will remain unresolved until he signs an order in the matter."

