52-week low for eBay a week ahead of earnings

Shares of eBay (EBAY -0.7% ) drifted down to a 52-week low of $28.09 earlier in the session after a pair of Wall Street downgrades arrived on market share concerns.

"In addition to Amazon.com's continued share gains, eBay is increasingly under pressure from traditional brick-and-mortar retailers who have been investing heavily in technology, logistics and brands," observes analyst Jim Chartier.

"Walmart and Target are growing their U.S. e-commerce businesses 40% and 30%, respectively, which equates to $5 billion-$6 billion of combined sales growth," he adds.

Monness dropped its Q3 EPS estimate to $0.54 due to the lower sales projection vs. $0.55 consensus.

For its part, Bank of America Merrill Lynch expressed a lack of confidence on the company's near-term execution.

EBay is due to report earnings next week.