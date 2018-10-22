Enbridge asks to place more of NEXUS gas pipeline into service

Enbridge (ENB -1.5% ) says it is seeking permission from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to place more of its $2.6B NEXUS natural gas pipeline from Ohio to Michigan into service.

ENB is asking to place into service the Wadsworth compressor station in Medina County and the Clyde compressor station in Sandusky County, both in Ohio, after it mechanically completed both stations last week.

Earlier this month, FERC allowed ENB to place facilities into service that would enable the pipeline to transport 970M cf/day of natural gas.