Total CEO confirms decision to attend Saudi investment conference

Total (NYSE:TOT) CEO Patrick Pouyanné says he will attend Saudi Arabia's Future Investment Initiative conference this week despite worldwide outrage over the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi that prompted many other Western executives to cancel their attendance.

Pouyanné says he decided to keep his engagement to attend the event because of TOT’s longstanding relationship with Saudi Arabia’s state oil company and because boycotts and withdrawing investment "serves no useful purpose."

“Total believes it is preferable to engage in frank, assertive dialogue, in which we make our values clear,” Pouyanné says. “I am convinced that an ‘empty chairs at the table’ strategy serves no useful purpose, especially when it comes to respect for human rights.”