Vapotherm on deck for IPO

Exeter, NH-based Vapotherm (VAPO) has filed a preliminary prospectus for a $58M IPO.

The med tech company develops products to treat respiratory distress based on its proprietary Hi-VNI Technology that delivers noninvasive ventilatory support via heated, humidified and oxygenated air at high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface. Its current installed base of Precision Flow systems is over 12K units.

2018 Financials (9 mo.)($M): Revenue: 30.7 (+21.8%); Operating Expenses: 38.3 (+27.7%); Net Loss: (29.6) (-34.5%); Cash Flow Ops: (28.6) (-31.2%).