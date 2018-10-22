TD Ameritrade guides at least $5.7B revenue in FY2019

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) sees FY2019 revenue of at least $5.75B, compared with consensus estimate of $5.87.
Forecasts operating expense of $2.9B-$3.0B, including advertising costs of $300M-$320M.
AMTD -0.4% in after-hours trading.
Also sees NNA growth of 7%-10% for the year and bank deposit account (static balances, static rates) scenario net rate of 1.46%
FY 2019 capital returns guidance: dividend return of 30%-40% of non-GAAP net income and share repurchase return of up to 40% of non-GAAP net income.
Fiscal Q4 results:
Non-GAAP EPS 92 cents vs. 89 cents in Q3 and 49 cents in Q4 2017.
Net revenue $1.40B vs. $1.38B in Q3 and $983M in Q4 2017.
New new client assets about $23.9B, annualized growth rate of 8%, vs. $19.9B, 9% growth rate in the year-ago period.
Average client trades per day of about 795,000, up 50% Y/Y.
Net profit margin of 32.5% vs. 32.6% in Q3 and 21.5% in Q4 2017.
