TD Ameritrade guides at least $5.7B revenue in FY2019

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) sees FY2019 revenue of at least $5.75B, compared with consensus estimate of $5.87.

Forecasts operating expense of $2.9B-$3.0B, including advertising costs of $300M-$320M.

AMTD -0.4% in after-hours trading.

Also sees NNA growth of 7%-10% for the year and bank deposit account (static balances, static rates) scenario net rate of 1.46%

FY 2019 capital returns guidance: dividend return of 30%-40% of non-GAAP net income and share repurchase return of up to 40% of non-GAAP net income.

Fiscal Q4 results: