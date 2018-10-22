Randgold Resources to get Congo tax rebate

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) says it has reached a deal with the Democratic Republic of Congo for the miner to receive a $218M rebate of value added tax incurred during the development of the Kibali gold mine.

Randgold says the agreement provides $40M will be paid initially and the balance paid on a compensatory basis, and that the government agreed to exempt Kibali from a value-added tax on local goods and services.

DRC Pres. Kabila signed changes to the country's mining code into law earlier this year that raise the percentage of money due to the government on minerals sales and impose a “super profit” tax when commodity prices rally.