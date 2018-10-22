Uber loses its top dealmaker

Uber (UBER) head of corporate development Cameron Poetzscher resigns less than a month after a WSJ article alleging sexual misconduct in the office.

The resignation is effective immediately and CFO Nelson Chai will also assume the responsibilities of the role while Uber finds a permanent replacement.

Poetzscher was with Uber for over four years and oversaw deals like the $7.7B SoftBank investment and the sale of its Southeast Asia operations.

According to the prior WSJ report, an outside law firm found Poetzscher had a habit of making sexual remarks about female colleagues and broke company policy by having a consensual affair with a coworker.

Uber had docked Poetzscher’s bonus, ordered sensitivity training, and gave him a formal warning. He publicly apologized after the WSJ story broke.