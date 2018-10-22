Dividend News

First Trust declares monthly distributions

|By:, SA News Editor

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) - $0.1250.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) - $0.1125.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) - $0.1984.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) - $0.1500.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) - $0.0810.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) - $0.0888.

Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) - $0.0538.

Payable Oct. 31; for shareholders of record Oct. 24; ex-div Oct. 23.

Press Release

