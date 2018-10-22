Zion's Bancorporation gains as Q3 EPS, revenue beats

Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) climbs 2.1% in after-hours trading as Q3 EPS of $1.04 rises from 89 cents in Q2 and 72 cents in the year-ago period; compares with consensus estimate of 97 cents.

Included in Q3 EPS are infrequent items: 1 cent of interest recoveries of greater than $1M; 4 cents of a negative provision for credit losses due to strong credit quality performance; and 1 cent related to the true-up of FDIC premiums.

Q3 revenue of $701M, exceeding consensus by $1.2M, compares with $661M a year earlier.

Q3 net interest income of $565M vs. $548M in Q2 and $522M in Q3 2017; net interest margin of 3.63% vs. 3.56% in Q2 and 3.45% in Q3 2017.

Pre-provision net revenue of $291M vs. $268M in Q2 and $250M in Q3 2017.

Q3 adjusted return on tangible common equity 14.0% vs. 12.3% in Q2 and 9.8% in Q3 2017.

Zions says potential dilution impact of warrants expected to be slight to moderate, depending on future stock price.

For 2018-2019, Zions targets high single-digit annual percentage growth for pre-provision net revenue.

For next 12 months outlook is for loan balances increasing slightly to moderately and net interest income income (excluding interest income recoveries in Q3 2018) increasing moderately.

