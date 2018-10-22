S&P, Dow slip on worries over peak earnings growth; Nasdaq edges higher

Stocks closed mostly lower, as rising geopolitical tensions and worries that companies have be nearing peak earnings growth dampened investor sentiment.

“We have seen the narrative begin to shift," to include more caution, says Eric Wiegand, senior portfolio manager at U.S. Bank Wealth Management, citing fears over slowing global growth and whether U.S. companies can maintain their recent strong earnings growth in the quarters to come.

Financial stocks (-2.1%) struggled, with many giving up some of last week's post-earnings gains as bond yields showed signs of stabilizing

Energy (-1.1%) also lagged, as Halliburton sank 3% after issued below consensus guidance which overshadowed better than expected earnings.

The S&P's real estate (-1.4%), materials (-0.9%), health care (-0.8%) and consumer staples (-0.8%) sectors also showed notable weakness.

Technology stocks (+0.8%) and other growth companies fared better, however, snapping the Nasdaq’s three-session losing streak.

U.S. Treasury prices were flat across the board, as the yields on the two-year and 10-year notes remained unchanged at 2.90% and 3.20%, respectively.

U.S. WTI November crude oil edged 0.1% higher at $69.17/bbl.