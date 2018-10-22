American Campus Communities tightens year guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) now sees 2018 FFO per share of $2.42-$2.45 compared with its prior guidance of $2.40-$2.46

Modified FFO in the range of $2.29-$2.33 vs. prior view of $2.28-$2.34.

New guidance range is based on results of Fall 2018 lease-up and financial results achieved through Q3.

For 2019-2020 academic year targets rental revenue growth of 1.5%-3.0% through a combination of occupancy and rental rate growth.

Q3 FFO per share of 44 cents beats consensus by 1 cent; compares with 43 cents a year ago.

Q3 revenue of $213.5M beats by $10M; compares with $196.9M a year ago.

Q3 NOI for same-store properties $80.3M, up 4.5% Y/Y; same-store property revenue rose 2.0%.

