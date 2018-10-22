Caterpillar's three-month rolling machine retail sales +21%

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) reports a 21% increase in worldwide machine retail sales for the rolling three-month period ending in September, slightly lower than in the prior three months.

The North American region sported the strong growth rate for the period, rising 28% Y/Y after rising 29% in the prior three-month period, while Latin America sales jumped 25% and Asia Pacific sales added 23%; sales growth for Europe and the Middle East came in at 6%.

CAT says total energy and transportation retail sales gained 7% vs. a 16% increase in the previous period; sales rose 21% in oil and gas and 7% in power generation but fell 15% in industrial and slipped 6% in transportation.