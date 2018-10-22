Reuters: Phillips 66 wins tender to sell U.S. Bakken crude to Pemex

Traders say Phillips 66 (PSX, PSXP) has been awarded a tender to supply Mexico's Pemex with at least four 350K-barrel cargoes of Bakken crude oil for November delivery, Reuters reports.

The purchase, which would be Pemex's first crude import in more than a decade, was requested last week to cover needed oil supply for its 330K bbl/day Salina Cruz refinery amid Mexico's falling production of light grades.

Pemex urgently needs to secure a source of foreign light crude to increase its refineries' low processing rates; in August, for example, Pemex produced 789K bbl/day of fuel, about half of its total capacity.