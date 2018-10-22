More on Sallie Mae Q3: Core EPS misses estimate, guidance raised slightly

Sallie Mae (NYSE:SLM) sees 2018 core EPS $1.02-$1.03; consensus estimate $1.02; had seen year core EPS 99 cents-$1.01.

Guidance for full-year private education loan originations of $5.2B, up from prior view of $5.0B.

Q3 core EPS of 23 cents falls short of consensus estimate by 1 cent; compares with 17 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 net interest income of $357M, up 26% Y/Y; net interest margin improves 15 basis points Y/Y to 6.00%.

Q3 private education loan originations rose 12% to $2.1B; average yield on private education loan portfolio was 9.16%, up 66 bps.

Private education loan provision for loan losses $42M vs. $53M a year ago.

Personal loan originations of $167M and personal loan acquisitions of $109M; average personal loans outstanding were $1.1B vs. $86.4M a year ago; average yield on personal loan portfolio was 11.03%, up 137 bps.

Personal loan provision for loans losses of $26M.

