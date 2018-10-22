HSBC re-enters consumer lending in the U.S.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) says it's launching a digital lending platform for U.S. customers in H1 2019, almost 10 years since it wrote off $10.6B for its last venture into that market, according to the Financial Times.

Online lender Avant will power the platform.

"The U.S. unsecured personal loan market is growing at 20% annually and has surpassed $125B in balances," says Pablo Sanchez, regional head of banking and wealth management for HSBC in the U.S. and Canada.

