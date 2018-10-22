Tenaris restarts Texas steel pipe plant

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) has reopened its pipe manufacturing plant in Conroe, Tex., after a three-year suspension of operations due to the collapse of the oil and gas market and record level imports of “unfairly traded oil country tubular goods.”

TS says the Conroe mill is now heat treating and finishing pipe from the company's mill in Bay City, Tex., to support the ramp up of domestic production.

TS credits the plant's restart to improved market conditions as well as actions by the Trump administration "in support of domestic manufacturing."