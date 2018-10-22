Crane +3% after Q3 earnings beat; raises full-year earnings guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) +3% after-hours as the industrial firm easily beats Q3 earnings estimates and raises full-year earnings guidance above consensus.

Q3 sales totaled a record $856M, up 23% Y/Y, comprised of a $132M benefit from acquisitions and $40M in core sales growth, partially offset by $12M of unfavorable foreign exchange.

CR says it is tracking ahead of the midpoint of previously issued guidance, driven by further strengthening in its Aerospace & Electronics and Crane Currency markets, prompting it to raise FY 2018 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.80-$5.90 from its prior outlook of $5.60-$5.80 and above the $5.75 analyst consensus estimate.

CR also bumps its free cash flow forecast to $260M-$290M from previous guidance of $250M-$280M.