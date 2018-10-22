WSJ: Merkel to open up Germany to U.S. LNG imports following Trump push

German chancellor Merkel has offered government support to efforts to open up Germany to U.S. natural gas, WSJ reports, a key concession to Pres. Trump in his bid to loosen Russia's grip on Europe's biggest energy market.

Merkel reportedly told a group of lawmakers earlier this month that her government would co-finance a €500M ($576M) liquefied natural gas shipping terminal in northern Germany, giving a vital boost to a project that has been stalled for years.

German and U.S. officials say the Merkel government hopes embracing U.S. gas might help solve the trade dispute and perhaps defuse the Trump administration's threats to sanction the proposed Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project that would double Russia’s existing gas export capacity to Germany, according to the report.

