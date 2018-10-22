Libya oil company head sees BP, Eni restarting drilling work by Q1 2019

BP (BP -1.9% ) and Eni (E -1.5% ) could restart work on a project in Libya in Q1 2019, setting the stage for the country to boost production by “hundreds of thousands of barrels” a day, the head of Libya’s state oil company tells Bloomberg.

The two companies are positioned to resume exploratory drilling near the Tunisian border in the quarter and fast-track to production thanks to existing facilities in the area, says National Oil Corp. Chairman Mustafa Sanalla.

The companies reached an agreement two weeks ago to resume work, Sanalla says, even after Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack last month on NOC headquarters in Tripoli and said the country’s oil fields were a legitimate target.

Sanalla also met with Russian Energy Minister Novak and officials of Russian companies including Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) in Moscow earlier this month.