Reuters: Arconic weighs $11B offer from Apollo

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) +4.9% after-hours following a Reuters report that its board is considering an $11B takeover offer received last Friday from Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), valuing ARNC at $23-$24/share.

Another bidding group comprising buyout firms Blackstone (NYSE:BX), Carlyle (NASDAQ:CG), Onex (OTCPK:ONEXF) and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reportedly has not yet submitted an offer for ARNC, and it is not clear whether it will submit a bid to rival APO in the coming days.

ARNC has not set a firm bid deadline and no deal is imminent, although it hopes to reach a decision on whether it will sell itself by its investor day next month, according to the report.