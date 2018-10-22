Venture Global's Calcasieu LNG export terminal nears U.S. approval

Venture Global LNG's proposed Calcasieu Pass liquefied natural gas export terminal in Louisiana wins a final environmental impact statement from Federal Energy Regulatory Commission staff, a major step toward a scheduled start to construction early next year.

Venture Global is developing the Calcasieu Pass facility to be able to liquefy 10M metric tons/year of LNG, or ~1.3B cf/day; it has signed several long-term agreements with buyers, including a deal last week to supply Polish Oil and Gas with LNG for 20 years starting in 2022.

The project includes the liquefaction facilities, two storage tanks with a capacity of 200K cm, a 720 MW power plant, a marine terminal and the TransCameron pipeline connecting the plant with the interstate gas system.

