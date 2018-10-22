BP gets OK to develop Alligin field in North Sea

BP (BP -1.9% ) says it has received approval from U.K. regulators to move forward with the Alligin development west of the Shetland Islands, which is expected to come on stream in 2020 and produce 12K boe/day at its peak.

The Alligin development will consist of two wells, which will be tied-back into the existing Schiehallion and Loyal subsea infrastructure, utilizing the processing and export facilities of the Glen Lyon FPSO vessel.

BP is the operator of the Alligin development, which it owns 50-50 with Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B).