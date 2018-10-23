Mitsubishi aircraft unit gains $2B lifeline

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCPK:MHVYF) is reportedly set to inject ¥220B ($2B) into its aircraft unit, which has struggled to deliver its first passenger plane.

First customer ANA Holdings now expects to receive the 90-seater plane in 2020, rather than in 2013 as originally planned.

The news comes on the heels of Bombardier's decision to sue Mitsubishi's aircraft unit, saying former employees passed on trade secrets to help its jet project.

