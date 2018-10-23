FICO plans big change to credit scores

The gold-standard in consumer lending decisions is about to get a major overhaul that could increase approvals for credit cards and personal loans, WSJ reports.

The creator of the FICO credit score, Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO), plans to unveil a new scoring system next year called the UltraFICO Score, which is designed to give people with dings on their credit histories a process to have their banking activity factored in as well.

