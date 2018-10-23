EU nixes U.K. plan to break Brexit deadlock

European Parliament Brexit chief Guy Verhofstadt has rejected Theresa May's proposals to get a Brexit deal over the line after she set out a four point plan in parliament to stave off a Tory rebellion.

"[Now] our British counterparts have said that there has to be time limited. But we all know that a time limited backstop [arrangement] is not a backstop. The definition of a backstop is that it’s not time limited."

